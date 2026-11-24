The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is discussing the possibility of conducting a military operation against representatives of Iran's leadership who oppose an agreement with Washington.

This was reported by NBC News, citing an American official and a source familiar with the course of the discussions.

Supporters of this initiative believe that eliminating representatives of the hard-line wing of the Iranian leadership could help end the war and push the country's remaining leaders toward an agreement.

However, opponents of the operation warn that such actions could have the opposite effect: strengthening the positions of hard-liners in Tehran, complicating future negotiations, and increasing the threat of retaliatory actions against American officials. Some representatives of the U.S. military leadership have also expressed concern about the possible risks.

The idea had already been considered in Washington previously, but in recent weeks the discussions have intensified. According to NBC News sources, Trump has not yet made a final decision. The White House declined to comment on the publication.