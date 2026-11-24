Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that America is putting itself in an extremely awkward position, since politically its actions look as though it is following the course of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is seeking to force Ukraine to capitulate.

Zelensky pointed this out in an interview with Bloomberg, published on Tuesday, November 24.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that the transfer of 48 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems is being delayed, since approval from U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has still not been received. He also noted that even taking these missiles into account, Ukraine will still experience an acute shortage of missiles for the Patriots.