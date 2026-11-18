Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump may talk as early as this evening during the ceremonial dinner at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

This was reported by the Russian leader's aide Yuri Ushakov, TASS reports.

According to the Kremlin representative, the leaders of the two countries will in any case hold a full-fledged conversation on the sidelines of the forum, regardless of the exact format in which their contact takes place.

Recall that the APEC summit is being held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. It was also reported earlier that the first in-person trilateral meeting of Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping is planned for November 19 as part of the event.