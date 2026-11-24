"Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, during a meeting with Georgia's Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, discussed the latest developments in the process of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations."

1news.az reports that Ceyhun Bayramov said this at a joint press briefing.

The minister stated that during the meeting, the other side was informed about Azerbaijan's position on the normalization process, the restoration and construction work being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, the implementation of the Great Return Program, and the mine threat.

Ceyhun Bayramov also touched upon the issue of transit toward Armenia.

"Since the end of last year, after a long pause, a new step has been taken by the Azerbaijani side regarding permission for the transit of certain goods to Armenia. This process has been carried out through Georgia's transportation system. This is a very positive contribution," the head of the Foreign Ministry noted.