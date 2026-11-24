Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has criticized the appointment of Russian official Alexei Ferapontov to the post of deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Ferapontov has been under Ukrainian sanctions since February 2023.

"This man was directly involved in attempts to legitimize the first-ever military seizure of Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. An accomplice in one of the largest thefts and gravest crimes against nuclear safety will now join the IAEA's leadership," Sybiha wrote on his page on the social network X.

The head of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry also called this decision "weakness and a lack of values." According to him, he has instructed diplomats to convey Kyiv's position to the agency through an official demarche and a note of protest.

Ferapontov was appointed to the position on November 21 by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. He also heads Rostekhnadzor.