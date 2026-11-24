One of the towers in Riyadh's financial district came under attack by the Houthis. As a result of the incident, 11 people were injured.

According to Arab News, citing Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense service, those injured include two Saudi citizens, two Indian citizens, three Nepalese citizens, and four Egyptian citizens.

The agency reported that emergency services promptly arrived at the scene and took the necessary measures to protect people and property.

Earlier, Turki al-Malki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition supporting the legitimate government of Yemen, said on the social network X that one of the towers of the financial center had been the target of a "cowardly terrorist attack."

Later, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense specified that the attack had been carried out by the Houthis.

This is already the second such incident in Riyadh's financial district in less than a week. The previous attack, on November 19, damaged several floors of a tower and neighboring buildings. There were no casualties at the time.