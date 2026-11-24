Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward of Saudi club Al-Nassr, found the net in the fifth-round match of the AFC Champions League Elite against Qatar's Al-Sadd.

In the 13th minute of the game, the 41-year-old Portuguese converted a penalty and put his team ahead. The goal was his 987th in his professional career. Later, Mohammed Waad equalized the score.

Al-Nassr sits in 10th place in the tournament's West group, having collected six points in three matches. Al-Sadd is in 13th place with two points after four games.