Two men have been detained after illegally entering the country residence of Britain's Prince William — Anmer Hall.

This was reported by the radio station LBC, citing police in the county of Norfolk.

According to law enforcement, the suspects were discovered on the grounds of the estate and detained on suspicion of burglary and unlawful entry into a dwelling. A report of suspicious activity was received by police at around 6:00 p.m. local time.

Additional forces and resources were brought in to carry out the search operation, including police dogs, drones, and a helicopter from the National Police Air Service.

Both detainees remain in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anmer Hall is a ten-bedroom residence on the Sandringham estate in the county of Norfolk in eastern England. It was given to Prince William and Kate Middleton by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift. The couple often spend weekends and holidays here with their children. Their permanent place of residence is Forest Lodge on the grounds of Windsor Castle.