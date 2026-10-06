Britain may expel Israeli diplomats

The United Kingdom is likely to expel Israeli diplomats if Israel does not abandon plans to close the British consulate in East Jerusalem, Reuters reported, citing sources.

It is assumed that the United Kingdom could respond by expelling about 30 employees of the Israeli embassy in London. That is exactly the number of diplomats working at the British consulate in East Jerusalem.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the United Kingdom was conducting secret talks with Israel in order to prevent the closure of its consulate in East Jerusalem. According to its information, last week the United Kingdom prime minister's national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, visited Israel to prevent the closure of the diplomatic mission, which was announced by the Israeli authorities in response to British sanctions over the construction of Jewish settlements in the West Bank of the Jordan River. The agency indicated that so far the talks have not been successful.

On September 8, the head of the United Kingdom's Foreign Office, Ed Miliband, speaking in the House of Commons of the British parliament, announced that the United Kingdom was imposing a ban on the import of goods from illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank. The sanctions measures will take effect in 2027. In response, the Israeli side announced the closure of the British consulate in East Jerusalem within 30 days. According to Reuters, the parties are continuing negotiations, but they are unlikely to lead to any result before the October 8 deadline expires. It is noted that the British side has asked European allies to persuade Israel to abandon the closure of the diplomatic mission.

According to the human rights organization Shalom Achshav ("Peace Now"), in August 2025 Israel's Planning Administration approved plans for the construction of 3,400 housing units in the E-1 zone near the large settlement of Ma'ale Adumim in the West Bank close to Jerusalem. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated on August 8 of that year that these actions are aimed at "erasing the Palestinian state." The politician, who also oversees settlement activity in the West Bank at the Defense Ministry, announced on August 14 the resumption of the project to expand the Ma'ale Adumim settlement complex and the construction of new housing in E-1.