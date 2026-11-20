More than 100 passengers and crew members of a Princess Cruises liner have been infected with an unknown gastrointestinal infection during a voyage through the Caribbean region.

This was reported by the newspaper New York Post.

According to the publication, the incident occurred during a 12-day cruise through the Caribbean Sea, Colombia, and Panama. According to its data, the cause of the outbreak is not yet known, and the symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting. Of the 2,936 passengers, 134 have symptoms of the infection, as do 14 of the 1,132 crew members.

A representative of Princess Cruise noted that the vessel is continuing along its scheduled route and is due to return to Florida on November 23. This is already the fourth outbreak of illness aboard a Princess cruise liner in 2026.

Source: TASS