Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov sent a letter of condolence to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze on November 20.

The information was released by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

A. Asadov noted that he had received with a feeling of deep sorrow the news of the loss of life and the injured as a result of the explosion that occurred in a residential building in the city of Tbilisi.

He expressed his condolences to the prime minister of Georgia, as well as to the families and loved ones of those who died.