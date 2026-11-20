The date of the arrival in Azerbaijan of Barcelona, which is to face Sabah in Baku in the fifth round of the main stage of the UEFA Champions League, has become known.

The Baku representative reported this in response to an inquiry from AZERTAC.

It was reported that the Spanish club will arrive in our capital on the evening of November 23.

The Sabah - Barcelona match will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on November 25 at 21:45.