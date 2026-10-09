Trump: The war with Iran will end soon

The war with Iran will end soon, one way or another.

This was stated by U.S. President Donald Trump, whose address is being broadcast on the White House's official YouTube channel.

"We stopped Iran from creating a nuclear weapon, [gas] prices will start falling, and this will end soon, one way or another," the American leader emphasized.

According to Trump, Tehran currently has neither armed forces, nor a navy, nor an air force, and has also allegedly run out of air defense systems.