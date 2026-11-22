A malfunction has occurred in the operations of the airline Delta Air Lines in the United States.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by The Wall Street Journal and the Associated Press, citing a statement from the company. The information was also confirmed by the U.S. Civil Aviation Administration.

"Delta is working to resolve a malfunction in the airline's automated aircraft weight and balance calculation system. These delays are not related to any of the air traffic control systems of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration," they stated.

"This morning, Delta teams are using manual procedures to ensure departures are carried out safely while work continues to restore the automation," the company told WSB-TV.

The AP, citing FlightAware data, reported that the delays affected 48% of Delta flights. WSB-TV reported that the delays could affect 3,500 flights.

On November 14, more than 15,000 flights were delayed or canceled due to a large-scale failure in the FAA's telecommunications systems. The agency imposed a nationwide ban on departures from the country's airports, which was in effect for more than four hours.