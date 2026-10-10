 The EU plans to cut defense spending | 1news.az
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The EU plans to cut defense spending

1news Staff15:45 - Today
The EU plans to cut defense spending

The European Union intends to cut funding for the defense industry, security, and space programs provided for in the next seven-year budget by almost 17 billion euros, and spending on military mobility, including troop movements, by more than another 2 billion euros, according to a new negotiating document of the EU Council reviewed by RIA Novosti.

According to the published comparative table, the funding initially proposed by the European Commission for the "Resilience and Security, Defense Industry and Space" area is being reduced from 130.704 billion to 113.712 billion euros. Thus, the reduction in spending will amount to almost 17 billion euros.

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