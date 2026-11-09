Trump: Rubio could be among the candidates for U.S. president in 2028

U.S. President Donald Trump named Secretary of State and his national security adviser Marco Rubio among the possible participants in the presidential race in the 2028 election, but declined to endorse anyone in this regard.

During an interview with CBS News recorded on November 6, the head of state was asked whether he would support candidates from the Republican Party for the country's highest office in the next general election. "Possibly, but not necessarily. <...> We have an amazing group [of candidates]. I have so many people with whom I have excellent relations," the American leader replied. He was then asked who is on that list besides Vice President JD Vance. "I think Marco [Rubio] is wonderful," Trump said.

"But there are many others as well, and I would prefer not to name them. There are several senators who are simply magnificent. I know them all. I like them very much, so I may get involved, or maybe not. I don't know. Perhaps it's better for me not to get involved. I think if I do it, it will play a big role, because my support has always been of enormous importance," the president added.