About 20,000 foreign criminals continue to remain in the United Kingdom despite rulings issued on their deportation.

This was reported by The Times newspaper.

According to the article, the number of deportations from the United Kingdom rose from 8,000 in 2020 to 36,000 in 2025, but the share of foreign offenders among them is less than 30%. Only 1.9% of the total number of convicted Somali citizens were deported, for Jamaica the figure was 3.1%, and for Nigeria it was 4.8%. The figures also remain extremely low for such countries as Iraq, Zimbabwe, Algeria, and Vietnam. The number of convicted citizens of the Democratic Republic of the Congo was 161, but only one person was expelled to their homeland.

According to the publication, one of the lawbreakers from Nigeria, sentenced to 17 years for rape, was not expelled to his homeland. Moreover, at the time the sentence was handed down, he had already been released on bail on another rape charge. As stated in the article, he was not deported on human rights grounds.

Source: TASS