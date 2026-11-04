 Expenditures of the SSPF in 2027 are projected at 9.27 billion manats | 1news.az
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Expenditures of the SSPF in 2027 are projected at 9.27 billion manats

1news Staff12:25 - Today
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Expenditures of the SSPF in 2027 are projected at 9.27 billion manats

In 2027, the budget expenditures of Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) are projected at 9 billion 272.5 million manats.

As Report informs, this was stated by Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship during the discussion of the 2027 budget package.

According to the document, 9 billion 220.5 million manats of the expenditures are planned to be covered by the SSPF's revenues.

Another 52 million manats is expected to be financed from the fund's unused balance of funds at the end of the current year.

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