U.S. secretary of state calls Iran's demands unrealistic and outrageous

The U.S. administration considers Iran's demands on the United States for a settlement unacceptable, and in some cases outrageous and unrealistic.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a conversation with journalists.

According to him, the negotiations are not producing significant results.

"At present, the negotiations with Iran are not very productive, because Iran's demands are not just unacceptable, but in some cases outrageous, absurd and completely unrealistic," he said.