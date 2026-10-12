 Sardar Farajov: "The emergence of a single style is a timely step, and all of us in society must support it" | 1news.az
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Sardar Farajov: "The emergence of a single style is a timely step, and all of us in society must support it"

Faiqa Mammadova13:20 - Today
Sardar Farajov: "The emergence of a single style is a timely step, and all of us in society must support it"

"School uniforms are not a new topic. Wherever there is quality education, they have always mattered."

This idea was voiced by the director of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli House-Museum, People's Artist and composer Sardar Farajov in his commentary for 1news.az.

"Azerbaijan's first enlighteners in the 19th century, our young people of that time who received education at various universities and gymnasiums — we have seen their youthful photographs, and in all of them they wore the attire of the educational institution where they studied. On the whole, this evokes special respect and interest, and such an appearance has its own distinctive features: for example, those who received a technical education had their own insignia, while medics had different ones. That is, all of this consists of factors thought through and implemented by society," the composer noted.

According to S. Farajov, there are far more positive aspects to this issue, because their visual appearance already arouses interest, joy and faith in the integrity, significance and superiority of education: "That is why I believe that today Azerbaijan is once again returning to this idea. Here one should only rejoice, because Azerbaijan is already a state that has its own positions in the world. Some dissatisfied people should think about this, about society, about the state, that is, live with larger-scale ideas. It seems to me that this is a serious step taken in good time, since being in a fragmented state, when everyone looks different, is worse for schoolchildren."

In the opinion of the People's Artist, the emergence of a single style is a timely step, and all of us in society must support it: "When children see each other looking the same, naturally, the relations between them will also be normal. When one wears clothing of one color and another wears clothing of a different color, an expensive one, whether you like it or not, views on this differ. But when the school uniform is uniform, it will maintain exclusively equal relations among children."

Sardar Farajov also touched upon the fact that some religious figures are trying to present this topic as if it were allegedly directed against the hijab. In his words, this is nothing other than the incitement of discord:

"On the contrary, involving school-age children, whose worldview has not yet been fully formed and who have not yet reached adulthood, in wearing the hijab is wrong. After all, it is still unknown what their own desire will be. No one denies religion, but in order to come to it, life is needed, the maturing of convictions is needed. Therefore, drawing schoolchildren into wearing the hijab from an early age is to some extent similar to exploitation."

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