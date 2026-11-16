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Houthis claim attack on Riyadh airport and financial center

1news Staff10:10 - Today
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Houthis claim attack on Riyadh airport and financial center

Yemen's Houthis have claimed a missile strike on King Khalid International Airport and one of the financial centers in the capital, Riyadh.

According to the movement's military spokesman, Yahya Saree, two ballistic missiles were used in the attack. He claimed that the operation achieved its intended targets.

At the same time, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles heading toward Riyadh. In addition, according to the coalition, air defense systems shot down three drones flying toward the eastern regions of the country.

According to Saudi media, an air raid alert was declared in the capital at around 04:08 local time. Soon afterward, residents heard three powerful explosions. After the air defense systems were activated, the authorities announced that the immediate threat had been eliminated.

Amid the missile attack, footage also emerged of a burning hotel, presumably hit by drones. No official information on the extent of the damage or possible casualties has been provided.

Meanwhile, on November 14, the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh warned American citizens of heightened security risks in Saudi Arabia, particularly in the vicinity of airports and critical infrastructure facilities. The diplomatic mission urged caution, especially when using air transport.

The escalation is accompanied by intensified fighting within Yemen itself. According to reports, fierce clashes continue in the areas of Marib and Al-Jawf between government forces backed by Saudi Arabia and the Houthis. The parties claim to have struck the enemy's military facilities, but information about losses has not been independently confirmed.

According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 340,000 people have been forced to leave their homes as a result of the fighting in Yemen since August.

Recent events indicate the continuing threat of the Yemeni conflict spreading to the territory of Saudi Arabia, including its capital and strategic infrastructure facilities.

Source: Haberler

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