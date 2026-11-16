 Georgia declines to take part in EU enlargement summit | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Georgia declines to take part in EU enlargement summit

1news Staff10:13 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Georgia declines to take part in EU enlargement summit

The Georgian authorities have refused to participate in the EU summit on enlargement, which will be held on November 16 in Brussels, because the organizers invited only the republic's ambassador to the European Union.

This was stated by the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

"Georgia has not received an invitation at the appropriate level to participate in the November 16 event in Brussels, including in the ministerial on connectivity issues; accordingly, a representative of Georgia will not take part in the said meeting," the Georgian Foreign Ministry's statement says.

At the same time, Georgia remains committed to constructive cooperation with the European Union and is ready to take part in meetings if invited at the proper level. This position is known to Brussels, the Foreign Ministry added.

The EU enlargement forum will be held under the slogan "A Wider Europe - A Stronger Europe." The event is organized by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

Georgia's relations with the EU and the United States began to deteriorate after the republic's parliament passed a law on foreign agents in May 2024, and at the end of 2024 a law banning LGBT propaganda (the LGBT movement has been recognized as extremist and banned in Russia). Because of these two laws, the West considered that Georgia had departed from European values and was not following the path of integration into the EU. After that, the United States and European Union countries began imposing sanctions against representatives of the Georgian authorities. The results of the parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024, also caused dissatisfaction in the West. The ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" won the elections, but the opposition and former President Salome Zourabichvili refuse to recognize the results of the vote.

Share:
630

In focus

Society

State border violation thwarted: paratrike-type aircraft neutralized - PHOTO - VIDEO

World

AZAL to change the schedule of flights from Baku to Istanbul

World

Cyberattack on archives in the X social network: unknown actors altered links in posts by Trump, McDonald's and Burger King - PHOTO

Politics

Cyberattacks observed on Azerbaijani president's social media accounts

World

Site of Raisi's death granted historical heritage status

EU lawmakers take part in role-playing games to counter espionage

Financial Times: European Commission to offer Ukraine a €45 billion loan

AZAL to change the schedule of flights from Baku to Istanbul

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Media: Maduro turns to religion and philosophy in U.S. prison

EU files lawsuit against IBM, Atos and Leonardo

Iceland's prime minister dodges Macron's embrace

Pashinyan announces three visits to Russia in December

Latest news

Fines of up to 1,650 manats: Azerbaijan reminds of penalties for price tag violations

Today, 11:27

Site of Raisi's death granted historical heritage status

Today, 11:10

EU lawmakers take part in role-playing games to counter espionage

Today, 11:00

Body of 26-year-old Azerbaijani found in Georgia

Today, 10:55

Financial Times: European Commission to offer Ukraine a €45 billion loan

Today, 10:50

AZAL to change the schedule of flights from Baku to Istanbul

Today, 10:35

Georgia declines to take part in EU enlargement summit

Today, 10:13

Houthis claim attack on Riyadh airport and financial center

Today, 10:10

IRGC says two oil tankers were blown up by mines in the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 09:43

Azerbaijan's national football team plays friendly match against Andorra today

Today, 09:30

Russia and Georgia restore contacts at the level of special representatives

Today, 09:25

State border violation thwarted: paratrike-type aircraft neutralized - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 09:00

Major fire in Thailand's tourist district kills 11 people - VIDEO

Today, 08:55

Media: Vance has not yet decided on running in the U.S. presidential election

Today, 08:45

Third U.S. Navy aircraft carrier arrives in the Middle East

Today, 08:30

Media: Jensen Huang may return as head of Nvidia

Today, 08:25

Crypto market liquidations exceed $2 billion in 24 hours

Today, 00:03

Cyberattack on archives in the X social network: unknown actors altered links in posts by Trump, McDonald's and Burger King - PHOTO

15 / 11 / 2026, 23:53

From curtains to plates: In Ganja, a grandson stripped his grandmother's apartment of more than 100,000 manats

15 / 11 / 2026, 23:30

China and the U.S. are working to prevent possible incidents between their militaries

15 / 11 / 2026, 23:10
All news