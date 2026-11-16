Georgia declines to take part in EU enlargement summit

The Georgian authorities have refused to participate in the EU summit on enlargement, which will be held on November 16 in Brussels, because the organizers invited only the republic's ambassador to the European Union.

This was stated by the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

"Georgia has not received an invitation at the appropriate level to participate in the November 16 event in Brussels, including in the ministerial on connectivity issues; accordingly, a representative of Georgia will not take part in the said meeting," the Georgian Foreign Ministry's statement says.

At the same time, Georgia remains committed to constructive cooperation with the European Union and is ready to take part in meetings if invited at the proper level. This position is known to Brussels, the Foreign Ministry added.

The EU enlargement forum will be held under the slogan "A Wider Europe - A Stronger Europe." The event is organized by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

Georgia's relations with the EU and the United States began to deteriorate after the republic's parliament passed a law on foreign agents in May 2024, and at the end of 2024 a law banning LGBT propaganda (the LGBT movement has been recognized as extremist and banned in Russia). Because of these two laws, the West considered that Georgia had departed from European values and was not following the path of integration into the EU. After that, the United States and European Union countries began imposing sanctions against representatives of the Georgian authorities. The results of the parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024, also caused dissatisfaction in the West. The ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" won the elections, but the opposition and former President Salome Zourabichvili refuse to recognize the results of the vote.