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Glenn Close receives first Oscar for a film career spanning more than 50 years - VIDEO

Felix Vishnevetskiy11:35 - Today
Glenn Close receives first Oscar for a film career spanning more than 50 years - VIDEO

79-year-old American actress Glenn Close has been awarded an honorary Oscar - the award was presented to her on November 15 at the 17th Governors Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Over the course of her career, Close has been nominated eight times for the Academy Award for acting, but has never won it - the honorary award became recognition of her outstanding contribution to cinema over more than five decades.

The award ceremony was opened by actor John Malkovich, Glenn Close's co-star in the film "Dangerous Liaisons." He called the actress his friend and dear colleague, noting her exceptional talent, her ability to handle both large-scale and subtle dramatic roles equally convincingly, as well as her complete dedication to her work.

Upon receiving the honorary Oscar, Glenn Close dedicated the award to her daughter Annie – in her acceptance speech, the actress admitted that she had never been upset about the absence of wins over the course of eight nominations, although in some years she had counted on success.

"As someone who has always felt a bit like an outsider, I never worried about whether I would win, although in some years I thought I had a chance. I always believed that the greatest honor was simply to be in this room. Over the past 43 years, I have been here eight times. And to find myself in this room today, among people who have invariably inspired me, whose work has supported me, challenged me and made me strive for more, is the greatest honor of all," the actress stated.

Close's eight nominations are one of the highest figures among actresses in the history of the Oscars. More nominations for acting work have been received only by Meryl Streep (21), Katharine Hepburn (12) and Bette Davis (11). All three actresses have won the Oscar multiple times.

In addition to Glenn Close, honorary Oscars at the ceremony were awarded to director Ridley Scott and animation artist Floyd Norman. In turn, producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler received the Irving Thalberg Award for outstanding achievements in film production.

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