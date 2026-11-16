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EU lawmakers take part in role-playing games to counter espionage

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EU lawmakers take part in role-playing games to counter espionage

Staff of the European Commission and the European Parliament (EP) are taking a crash course in counterespionage by participating in team role-playing games.

As the newspaper Politico reported, citing sources, the training sessions include, in particular, practicing a scenario of countering a corporate spy or a foreign intelligence agent who enters into an intimate relationship with a company employee in order to gain access to confidential information.

Such training is being conducted after the scandal involving former Nvidia head Jensen Huang. He admitted to a romantic relationship with a woman who was suspected of espionage.

The EP's Directorate-General for Security recommended that staff avoid situations that could compromise them, as well as exercise particular vigilance in dealing with excessively friendly people and those who show heightened interest in their professional activities.

Officials and lawmakers also take part in a 45-minute game during which teams of five people are asked to break into an office and gather as much information as possible about their target. They are also taught to detect suspicious objects or hidden devices for eavesdropping and surveillance on the premises.

Along with this, intelligence services, in particular the Belgian one, hold briefings, warning course attendees about threats from foreign intelligence agencies, Politico notes.

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