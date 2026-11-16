Alain Delon's former partner accuses the actor of abuse and describes how he broke her nose

Rosalie van Breemen, the former partner of the legendary French film actor Alain Delon, has spoken about violence, threats with weapons and Russian roulette in their relationship.

Rosalie van Breemen, the Dutch model and journalist who shared her life with the French actor Alain Delon, has spoken about the dark side of their relationship, saying she suffered physical and psychological abuse.

She made her revelations in "Mad Love. A Letter to Alain Delon, Because the Time Has Come to Tell Everything," 1news.az reports, citing the French newspaper Le Parisien.

In the book, van Breemen, 60, describes the years she spent beside the actor, with whom she was in a relationship from 1987 to 2002. The couple have two children, Anouchka and Alain-Fabien, born in 1990 and 1994 respectively.

According to Rosalie, their life together brought not only periods of happiness but also extremely difficult episodes. She says A. Delon resorted to physical and verbal violence, threatened her with a revolver and with knives, and repeatedly behaved aggressively.

A particularly harrowing episode described in the book concerns an injury to her nose. Van Breemen says the actor broke her nose twice in a single day: one of the incidents, she says, happened in front of the children and the staff, and after the second she needed medical attention.

In her recollections, the actor's former partner also describes constant fear for his life and episodes of dangerous behavior, including playing Russian roulette. She describes the relationship with Delon as a succession of emotional highs and difficult periods, saying she considered him a man with bipolar disorder.

As Le Parisien notes, Rosalie van Breemen decided to write the book because she no longer wanted to keep what she had been through to herself and stay silent about what went on beyond the famous actor's public image. She also expressed the hope that her revelations would help the children better understand their father's difficult character.

Rosalie van Breemen met Alain Delon in 1987. They were in a relationship for about 15 years, but were never officially married. The couple have two children, Anouchka and Alain-Fabien. The legendary French actor died in August 2024 at the age of 88.

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