Fines of up to 1,650 manats: Azerbaijan reminds of penalties for price tag violations

The absence of prices in stores and service facilities, or their indication in foreign currency, may result in serious fines for entrepreneurs.

As Trend reports with reference to current legislation, the relevant provisions on this matter are set out in normative acts.

Thus, the absence of price tags on goods for sale, as well as price lists and menus for services rendered or work performed, or their improper presentation, carries a fine ranging from 800 to 1,000 manats.

At the same time, failure to indicate prices for goods, works, and services in manats on the territory of Azerbaijan is subject to a fine ranging from 1,100 to 1,650 manats.