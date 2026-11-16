 Site of Raisi's death granted historical heritage status | 1news.az
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Site of Raisi's death granted historical heritage status

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Site of Raisi's death granted historical heritage status

The area of the helicopter crash that killed former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and those accompanying him has been added to the country's National Heritage List.

According to the Tasnim news agency, citing the deputy head of the Cultural Heritage Department of East Azerbaijan province, Vahid Navadad, granting this status to the Dizmar area of the Varzaqan district, where the helicopter crashed on May 19, 2024, is aimed at creating a legal framework for defining the boundaries, documenting, and protecting this locality.

As of today, the site of the plane crash has received "national heritage" status and has been officially entered into the register of historical monuments of Iran.

Recall that on May 19, 2024, the helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, former Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and six other people crashed in a mountainous area of East Azerbaijan province while returning to Tabriz from the opening ceremony of the "Giz Galasi" dam.

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