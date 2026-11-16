Financial Times: European Commission to offer Ukraine a €45 billion loan

The European Commission (EC) will propose allocating a loan of €45 billion to Ukraine from the EU's общий budget.

This was reported by the British newspaper Financial Times (FT), citing sources.

According to its information, this proposal will be conveyed to European capitals on November 18. Thus, the EC plans to link aid to Ukraine with the EU's future seven-year budget in order to "protect" the funding from possible vetoes in the future. According to an unnamed official, this move "raises the stakes," but now these two matters "will not proceed in parallel."

However, some countries, including the Czech Republic, oppose such a plan. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš sent a letter to European Council President António Costa, in which he wrote that "an agreement on the future financing of Ukraine cannot be a precondition for the adoption of the next EU budget."

Earlier, FT reported that in a letter to Costa, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz threatened to block the adoption of the European Union's seven-year budget if all EU member states do not commit to allocating financial aid to Ukraine.

At the summit held on October 15-16, EU leaders failed to agree on the budget for 2028-2034. They will make a new attempt to reach an agreement at an extraordinary meeting scheduled for November 26-27.

Source: TASS