IRGC says two oil tankers were blown up by mines in the Strait of Hormuz

Two oil tankers were blown up by mines while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

This was reported by the public relations department of the naval forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

«Several hours ago, two oil tankers that <...> attempted to illegally pass along the southern route were blown up by sea mines and for several hours lit up the sky over the Strait of Hormuz with very powerful explosions,» the Tasnim agency quoted the IRGC statement as saying.

According to the Iranian military, the pollution caused by the tanker explosions spread in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. No information was provided about the condition of the crews.