Azerbaijan's national football team plays friendly match against Andorra today
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Today, Azerbaijan's national football team will play an international friendly match.
As 1news.az reports, Aykhan Abbasov's charges will face Andorra away.
The match will take place in Encamp at 22:00 Baku time.
The match will be officiated by Spanish referee Jose Luis Munuera.
Let us note that on November 13, Azerbaijan's national football team defeated Liechtenstein's team away with a score of 1:0 in a UEFA Nations League match.
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