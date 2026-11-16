Azerbaijan's national football team plays friendly match against Andorra today

Today, Azerbaijan's national football team will play an international friendly match.

As 1news.az reports, Aykhan Abbasov's charges will face Andorra away.

The match will take place in Encamp at 22:00 Baku time.

The match will be officiated by Spanish referee Jose Luis Munuera.

Let us note that on November 13, Azerbaijan's national football team defeated Liechtenstein's team away with a score of 1:0 in a UEFA Nations League match.