Russia and Georgia restore contacts at the level of special representatives

Russia has established contact with the Georgian prime minister's special representative for relations with Russia, Giorgi Zurabashvili.

This was reported to Izvestia by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze appointed Zurabashvili to the post of the prime minister's special representative for relations with Russia on October 21.

"Contact with Giorgi Zurabashvili has been established by us. His Russian counterpart has been determined - it is Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, who oversees the South Caucasus track. Russia consistently advocates building pragmatic and mutually beneficial relations with Georgia," the Russian foreign policy agency said.

The Foreign Ministry noted that such a format of communication testifies to the restoration of the Russian-Georgian dialogue.

Source: RIA Novosti