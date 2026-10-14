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Germany investigates incident involving a robot that harassed a 16-year-old girl

1news Staff10:53 - Today
Germany investigates incident involving a robot that harassed a 16-year-old girl

Police in the German city of Cologne are investigating an incident involving a robot that, according to preliminary information, committed acts of a sexual nature against an underage girl.

Two suspects, aged 16 and 19, are involved in the case.

According to police in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the incident occurred around midnight on Saturday near a fast-food restaurant not far from the center of Cologne. According to available information, a robot about 120 centimeters tall approached the 16-year-old girl, who was outside with friends, grabbed her by the buttocks and began making pelvic movements. The girl screamed and moved away from the device.

It is believed that the robot was being operated by its 16-year-old owner and the 19-year-old young man accompanying him. According to law enforcement authorities, they may have been livestreaming the incident on social media and commenting on what was happening.

After the incident was reported, emergency services arrived at the scene. Soon afterward, police officers found both suspects in a neighboring block. The robot itself was on the back seat of a car, where it had presumably been placed by one of the young men.

Law enforcement authorities seized the device, as well as two mobile phones belonging to the suspects. In a photograph released by police, the robot is shown with a black mustache, a gold chain and a white tank top.

Investigators are currently establishing the circumstances of what happened, including whether anyone deliberately controlled the robot's movements during the alleged assault. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: BBC

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