Cristiano Ronaldo announces the end of his career with the Portuguese national team - VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo will no longer play for the Portuguese national team.

The forward himself announced this on social media.

The 41-year-old footballer had played for the national team since 2003. He made 234 appearances for the squad, scoring 146 goals (both of these figures are world records). In 2016, Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo became European champions, and in 2019 and 2025 it won the Nations League.

In recent years, Ronaldo's play for the national team has increasingly come under criticism. He continued to lay claim to the role of the undisputed leader of Portugal's attack, but his playing condition no longer fully matched that role.

In September, Ronaldo quarreled with national team coach Jorge Jesus after the latter did not put him on the field in the match against Norway. The footballer left the team's camp without permission, for which he received a temporary suspension and a fine.

At the club level, Ronaldo continues to play for the Saudi club Al-Nassr.