 Meryem Uzerli: "Baku will always hold a special place in my heart" - PHOTO - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Meryem Uzerli: "Baku will always hold a special place in my heart" - PHOTO - VIDEO

Felix Vishnevetskiy16:55 - Today
Meryem Uzerli: "Baku will always hold a special place in my heart" - PHOTO - VIDEO

On Nov. 4, the star of the series "Magnificent Century", actress Meryem Uzerli, visited the capital of Azerbaijan for the first time, taking part in the gala evening for her new film "Imroz'da Bahar".

"Azerbaijan, Baku - you welcomed us with incredible warmth, love and open hearts. It was an unforgettable experience! It was a true honor for me to watch our film together with you and to share these special moments. Making a film is one thing, but coming here, meeting you, looking into your eyes, sharing your emotions and finding time for sincere conversation is one of the most precious parts of this whole journey," Uzerli writes in a post about her visit to Baku, published on her Instagram page, which has an audience of more than 7.8 million followers.

The actress stresses that "after all, in the end a film is not only the story we tell on screen": "It is also the people with whom we share that story, the moments we come together for, and the memories we create together."

Meryem Uzerli also thanked "the incredible team in Azerbaijan that organized everything so beautifully and surrounded us with such a warm welcome": "Baku, you will always hold a special place in my heart! Until we meet again!"

While in Baku, the star of "Magnificent Century" also visited the Heydar Aliyev Center, in addition to the film premiere held at CineMastercard.

The film "Imroz'da Bahar" is a romantic drama by director Ozcan Alper, set on the Turkish island of Gokceada, whose historical name is Imroz.

The story centers on the writer Arif (Halit Ergenc), who is going through a creative crisis and travels to the island hoping to find inspiration again. There he meets Sonya (Meryem Uzerli), who lost her husband and son three years earlier. Gradually a closeness grows between them, helping them face the pain they have lived through and consider the possibility of starting life anew.

Meryem Uzerli and Halit Ergenc, known to viewers for their roles as Hurrem Sultan and Sultan Suleiman in "Magnificent Century", met again on set 15 years after working together on the series.

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