 Book presentation of "The War for Karabakh: Strategy, Technology, and Victory" held at IDD - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Book presentation of "The War for Karabakh: Strategy, Technology, and Victory" held at IDD - PHOTO

1news Staff16:50 - Today
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Book presentation of "The War for Karabakh: Strategy, Technology, and Victory" held at IDD - PHOTO

The Institute of Development and Diplomacy (IDD) hosted a book presentation and lecture titled "The War for Karabakh: Strategy, Technology, and Victory."

As 1news.az reports, the main speaker at the event was one of the book's co-authors — the renowned military expert John Spencer, head of military studies at the Madison Policy Forum and executive director of the Urban Warfare Project.

During the lecture, John Spencer shared the results of his research, providing a detailed analysis of the 44-day war. The expert paid particular attention to Azerbaijan's military strategy, the use of technological innovations, and the key factors that secured the country's victory.

The presented publication is one of the first comprehensive military studies of the 44-day war conducted by foreign specialists.

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