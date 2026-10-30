Musk announces readiness of device that can restore sight even to those blind from birth

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced the technical readiness of the Blindsight device, which, according to him, will make it possible to restore vision even for people who have never seen.

He wrote about this on the social network X, presenting the development by the company Neuralink.

"The product is called Blindsight, and, as the name suggests, it will allow even those who are completely blind or have never seen to see," Musk stated.

According to the entrepreneur, from a technical point of view the device is already ready. However, approval from regulatory authorities is required for its use.

Blindsight is being developed by Neuralink, a company founded by Elon Musk. It specializes in creating brain-computer interfaces that provide a connection between the human brain and electronic devices.