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Mojtaba Khamenei ordered to ensure an immediate response to any threats to Iran

1news Staff16:34 - Today
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Mojtaba Khamenei ordered to ensure an immediate response to any threats to Iran

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, has ordered that an immediate and effective response be ensured to any potential threats from the enemy, regardless of their nature and geographical location.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Iranian media, this was stated in a message following Khamenei's meeting with senior commanders of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic.

During the meeting, the supreme leader named "reasonable combat readiness for a powerful confrontation with enemies" as one of the key conditions for ensuring "maximum deterrence."

Khamenei also instructed that the military intelligence system be strengthened, that the domestic defense industry be developed in both doctrinal and tactical dimensions, that modern defense and power capabilities be built up on the basis of the latest technologies, and that the morale of the personnel be raised and their material needs met.

In addition, the supreme commander-in-chief ordered that the list of targets be updated in such a way that various types of tangible and intangible assets of the United States and Israel are within reach of the Iranian Armed Forces.

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