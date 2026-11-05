 Ilham Aliyev congratulates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his reelection | 1news.az
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President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his reelection

1news Staff16:45 - Today
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Ilham Aliyev congratulates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his reelection

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory message to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the occasion of his reelection as president of Brazil.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

The message reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on your reelection as President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of friendly relations with Brazil. I am confident that, in the interests of our peoples, we will continue to successfully pursue joint efforts to strengthen interstate ties and expand cooperation of mutual interest both at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

I wish you sound health, happiness and success in your high state activities for the benefit of the friendly people of Brazil."

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