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Media and Broadcasting Council announces intensification of information attacks from Iran and Turkey - PHOTO

Felix Vishnevetskiy11:05 - Today
Media and Broadcasting Council announces intensification of information attacks from Iran and Turkey - PHOTO

In recent days, the active participation of public activists, politicians and even officials operating abroad in targeted information campaigns against Azerbaijan has been openly observed.

This was stated in a statement by the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which also emphasizes the following: "Such activity, accompanied by political and ideological motives, aimed at manipulating public opinion and constituting interference in the country's internal affairs, is an unacceptable example of abuse of the information space and attempts to undermine public trust. The mass posting of publications with identical spelling errors and in identical stylistics, the consistent copying and posting of similar comments on a 'copy-paste' basis, as well as the dissemination of edited photo and video materials bearing no relation whatsoever to our country, are primitive and easily identifiable methods of coordinated trolling attacks."

It is noted that despite the fact that the authors of the publications are speakers of foreign languages, in a short period of time more than 400 posts were published using a hashtag created in the Azerbaijani language: "In many cases, the content of these publications is limited to a single hashtag, and the same material is reproduced multiple times from one account. All this clearly demonstrates the manipulative nature of these campaigns and causes justified public dissatisfaction and indignation toward their organizers and participants. The posting of such publications from various anonymous accounts, as well as inciting citizens to violate public order by means of negative comments and reactions, completely contradict the requirements of both the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and international legislation and entail legal responsibility."

"We regard the intensification of targeted information attacks from Iran and Turkey, in particular by means of the 'Telegram', 'X' and 'TikTok' platforms, as a phenomenon contradicting the principles of ensuring information security, mutual respect in interstate relations and international cooperation in the fight against disinformation, and we strongly condemn such actions," the statement of the Media and Broadcasting Council emphasizes.

The statement notes that the transformation into common practice of the dissemination in the media space and social networks of the aforementioned countries of unfounded and biased materials about Azerbaijan, as well as threats, intimidation and insults against the Azerbaijani state and people, with the complete absence of any measures by the authorities in this regard, causes concern and serious dissatisfaction in our society.

"The Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan once again calls on citizens, media representatives and social network users to remain vigilant with regard to such manipulative campaigns, not to participate in the dissemination of false information and to take a responsible and principled position in countering attempts to damage the reputation of our country," the statement notes.

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Statement of the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan

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