In Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula on November 23, precipitation is expected in places, at times intense in nature.

As reported by the National Hydrometeorology Service, the rains will gradually stop during the day, and the moderate northwesterly wind will change to southeasterly.

The air temperature will be 10-12° above zero at night and 14-16° above zero during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm of mercury. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 60-65% during the day.

Rainy weather is also expected in the regions of Azerbaijan, with snow in mountainous areas. Downpours are forecast in places. In the morning, precipitation will gradually stop. At night and in the morning, fog is possible in places. A moderate westerly wind will blow.

The air temperature will be 5-9° above zero at night and 15-19° above zero during the day, while in the mountains it will range from 2° below zero to 3° above zero at night and 6-9° above zero during the day.