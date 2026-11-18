The Forest Development Service and the State Agency for Preschool and General Education have issued a joint statement on the discontinuation of the use of wood fuel in educational institutions.

The statement notes that in recent years measures have been taken in Azerbaijan to improve the heating system in educational institutions, expand the use of alternative types of fuel, and introduce environmentally safe technologies and modern heating systems.

Systemic measures are being taken to improve heat supply in educational institutions. As part of this work, some educational institutions were connected to the gas network, while those previously heated with firewood switched to using pellets — an alternative type of fuel.

According to statistical data, while in 2023 there were 2,065 educational institutions across the country heated with firewood, by 2026 this figure had dropped to zero. Currently, 1,397 educational institutions use pellets as fuel, and the heating needs of the remaining such institutions are met through gasification.

It is noted that the use of pellet fuel makes a significant contribution to reducing the demand for wood and helps preserve forest resources. In addition, such advantages as lower moisture content and the possibility of easy temperature adjustment make it possible to ensure more efficient, stable, and flexible heat supply in educational institutions.

The transition to pellet fuel contributes to the preservation of forests, reduces the demand for firewood, and expands the use of alternative types of fuel for heating needs.

It is also emphasized that abandoning the use of firewood in educational institutions is a positive environmental practice and can serve as an example for other organizations that currently continue to use firewood.

Provided exclusively to 1news.az