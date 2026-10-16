Mirzoyan calls relations between Armenia and Russia friendly

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan assessed Armenian-Russian relations as friendly, and the issues existing between the countries as solvable.

As TASS reports, the head of the Armenian foreign policy agency made such a statement on the sidelines of the 17th Conference on Biological Diversity (COP-17).

«I assess Armenia-Russia relations as friendly. I assess the discussions between our countries as constructive. I assess the existing issues as solvable at all levels,» A. Mirzoyan said.

Speaking about further cooperation within the EAEU, the minister noted that work in this integration union continues in a working manner. He disagreed with the opinion that Yerevan needs to make a decision on its future in the EAEU before the end of November: according to him, the Armenian people should do this, but «at some stage in the future.»

On August 11, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS that Armenia needs to decide on holding a nationwide referendum on joining the European Union or maintaining membership in the EAEU before December, when the question of possible further steps regarding Yerevan will be discussed at a meeting of the heads of the EAEU member states.