Turkey's minister of agriculture and forestry to take part in the COP17 leaders' summit in Yerevan

Turkey's minister of agriculture and forestry will take part in the leaders' summit held within the framework of the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17), taking place in Yerevan, and will deliver a national report during the plenary part of the forum.

This was reported to journalists by Armenia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Abisoghomyan, Armenian media report.

"We have a participant from Turkey — the minister of agriculture and forestry, who will take part in the leaders' summit and deliver a national report during the plenary part," R. Abisoghomyan said.

The 17th UN Conference on Biodiversity is taking place in the capital of Armenia. Within the framework of the forum, Yerevan is hosting high-level delegations, heads of international organizations, and representatives of dozens of countries to discuss issues of environmental and ecosystem conservation.