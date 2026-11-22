South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has accepted the resignation of Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin amid public criticism over the insufficient preparedness of the state examination system to prevent cheating with the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

As 1news.az reports, citing the South Korean outlet NewsTomato, this was stated by the country's presidential administration.

"President Lee Jae-myung was informed of Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin's intention to resign. The head of state accepted his request. The procedure for selecting candidates for the post of education minister will be launched going forward," the statement says.

It is noted that the decision was made amid growing public discontent with the authorities' failure to develop effective measures in a timely manner against the use of artificial intelligence for cheating on exams.

The president also instructed Prime Minister Kim Min-seok to prepare a set of measures aimed at ensuring the objectivity and fairness of the examination system.