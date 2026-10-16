Foreign Ministry: Ankara has taken concrete steps to normalize relations with Armenia

Turkey is pursuing the process of normalizing relations with Armenia on a bilateral level and has taken concrete steps in the areas of transportation, energy, and culture, as well as toward the resumption of direct trade.

This was stated by Turkey's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Berris Ekinci.

As Yerevan.today reports, the Deputy Minister's remarks were cited by Armenia's Public Television.

"The high-level visits between our countries, which have intensified recently, have made a significant contribution to strengthening the bilateral dialogue. We have taken concrete steps in the areas of transportation, energy, and culture, as well as toward the resumption of direct trade," B. Ekinci noted.