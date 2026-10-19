Earthquake strikes Ismayilli: tremors felt in several villages

An earthquake has occurred in Azerbaijan's Ismayilli district. At the epicenter and in nearby settlements, the tremor was felt with an intensity of up to 3 points.

As 1news.az reports, the information was released by the Republican Seismological Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau, the tremor was recorded 3 kilometers east of the Zarnava station in the Ismayilli district.

The tremor, with an intensity of up to 3 points, was felt in the villages of Zarnava, Tirjan, Lahij, and Haftasov.

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