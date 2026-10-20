 Report: Gas price for Armenia could rise by 69 percent if participation in the EAEU is suspended | 1news.az
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Report: Gas price for Armenia could rise by 69 percent if participation in the EAEU is suspended

1news Staff16:48 - Today
Report: Gas price for Armenia could rise by 69 percent if participation in the EAEU is suspended

The suspension of Armenia's participation in the EAEU could lead to an increase in the price of gas from $177.5 to $300 per 1,000 cubic meters, that is, by approximately 69 percent.

This is stated in a joint report by Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

As TASS reports, the report was published on the website of the Russian government.

"The scenario assessment of gas imports by the Republic of Armenia from the EAEU member states is based on a price of $300 per 1,000 cubic meters while maintaining the physical volume of supplies. Compared with the current base price of $177.5 per 1,000 cubic meters, the price increase will amount to about 69%," the report says.

The document notes that this indicator is indicative in nature and that the actual price, taking into account market conditions, may be higher.

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