The number of attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent areas in October and November of this year has reached the highest level since the start of the U.S. and Israeli military operation against Iran.

As 1news.az reports, this was written by ABC News, citing experts.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), 31 attacks were recorded in the area of the Strait of Hormuz in October, and about 19 more by November 18. Thus, in November alone the number of incidents approached 20. By comparison, from March to September UKMTO registered a total of 53 incidents. According to the agency's data, most of the attacked tankers were in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, closer to the coast of Oman.

The UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO) cites lower figures: 34 cases of attacks in the area of the strait in October and November. At the same time, since the start of the war the organization has counted 138 attacks on vessels throughout the Middle East.

According to experts, the attacks may be aimed at disrupting U.S. efforts to restore uninterrupted oil supplies through the strategically important maritime route, despite the blockade announced by Iran. They believe that Tehran seeks to make alternative oil transportation routes more dangerous and costly in order to increase pressure on Washington.

The International Crisis Group believes that large oil tankers are apparently becoming one of the main targets of attacks, regardless of whether they are crossing the strait or are in other areas of the Persian Gulf.

In this way, Tehran wants to hinder the use of supertankers and demonstrate the inability of the United States to guarantee the safety of shipping in the region, despite its naval superiority.

"Ultimately, the danger is that this escalation will lead to much larger disruptions in regional shipping and the operation of energy infrastructure, the consequences of which will affect the global economy," experts warn.