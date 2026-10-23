Methane explosion at a mine in Turkey: there are fatalities - VIDEO
A methane explosion occurred at the private Gelik coal mine in the Kilimli district of the northwestern province of Zonguldak.
As a result of the incident, two miners were killed and five more were injured, two of them in serious condition.
After the explosion, emergency services were dispatched to the scene. The injured were given first aid and hospitalized.
An investigation has been launched into the incident.
Source: Sabah
886