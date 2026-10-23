 Methane explosion at a mine in Turkey: there are fatalities - VIDEO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Methane explosion at a mine in Turkey: there are fatalities - VIDEO

1news Staff12:55 - Today
Methane explosion at a mine in Turkey: there are fatalities - VIDEO

A methane explosion occurred at the private Gelik coal mine in the Kilimli district of the northwestern province of Zonguldak.

As a result of the incident, two miners were killed and five more were injured, two of them in serious condition.

After the explosion, emergency services were dispatched to the scene. The injured were given first aid and hospitalized.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Source: Sabah

Share:
886

In focus

President's Diary

President presents Farhad Khalilov with the Order of Istiglal - PHOTO

Society

Vessel with citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine sinks off the coast of Romania - VIDEO - UPDATED

President's Diary

Farhad Khalilov awarded the Order of "Istiglal"

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev receives the foreign minister of India - PHOTO

World

Russia and Ukraine conduct prisoner exchange

Turkmengaz: We are ready to supply gas for the Trans-Caspian pipeline

New wave of detentions of opposition party members in Armenia

Turkish authorities announce general agreement on diesel supplies from Russia

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Tenders Resignation - UPDATED

At least seven killed in explosion and fire at military base in Canada

Turkey asks prosecutors to review a children's beauty pageant in Antalya

More than 100 flights delayed at Moscow airports - VIDEO

Latest news

Russia and Ukraine conduct prisoner exchange

Today, 15:50

Vessel with citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine sinks off the coast of Romania - VIDEO - UPDATED

Today, 14:50

Turkmengaz: We are ready to supply gas for the Trans-Caspian pipeline

Today, 14:45

New wave of detentions of opposition party members in Armenia

Today, 14:20

Baku expects decisions from Yerevan for the full completion of the normalization process

Today, 14:10

Arsène Wenger is already in Baku

Today, 13:54

India shows interest in the North-South and East-West international transport corridors

Today, 13:45

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan and India openly discussed disagreements in relations

Today, 13:40

Turkish authorities announce general agreement on diesel supplies from Russia

Today, 13:25

About 12,500 people evacuated in Tibet after earthquake

Today, 13:15

President presents Farhad Khalilov with the Order of Istiglal - PHOTO

Today, 13:00

Methane explosion at a mine in Turkey: there are fatalities - VIDEO

Today, 12:55

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Farhad Khalilov on his 80th birthday

Today, 12:50

Farhad Khalilov awarded the Order of "Istiglal"

Today, 12:35

Austria declares four Russian diplomats persona non grata

Today, 12:20

Netanyahu imposes martial law in Hebron

Today, 12:12

Ibad Huseynov detained at airport in Georgia

Today, 12:00

Bus carrying foreigners overturns in Yerevan

Today, 12:00

Price per barrel of Azerbaijani oil approaches $122

Today, 11:50

First tanker with Russian diesel heads to New York

Today, 11:45
All news