Another court hearing has been held in the case of Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP) Chairman Ali Karimli and his deputy Mammad Ibrahim.

According to "Qafqazinfo," at today's hearing held at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, Ramiz Mehdiyev's family testified as witnesses.

R. Mehdiyev's son Timur Mehdiyev and son-in-law Ilham Aliyev were questioned in connection with the criminal case and answered questions from the prosecution and the defense. The "gray cardinal" himself and his daughter Kamila Aliyeva are also witnesses in this case. However, they have not been questioned yet.

Today's proceedings were postponed in order to ensure the participation of the remaining witnesses.

It should be noted that A. Karimli and M. Ibrahim were arrested last year by the State Security Service (SSS) as a continuation of the criminal case against former head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev. As for Ramiz Mehdiyev, the verdict has already been announced.

He was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment, and due to his age and illness, his sentence was deemed suspended.